Yes the Stray will grow back but this is how it looks now

The fenced-off, mud-ravaged Stray was finally been handed back earlier this week to Harrogate by the organisers of the controversial UCI cycling championships.

As the new aerial pictures taken by drone show, it will take some time and effort to complete the job.

Most of the grass has turned to mud at West Park as a result of dreadful weather and the Fan Zone during the UCI cycling championships. (Picture by Guy Tweedy)

Although the main West Park footpath is set to be reopened for angry residents in a matter of weeks, the water-logged parkland is not expected to be back to normal until 2020.

The Stray has been handed back to Harrogate council from Yorkshire 2019



The handover earlier this week by organisers Yorkshire 2019 means that Harrogate Borough Council can now start work on repairing damage to the much-loved grass land in the heart of Harrogate,

