World Cup fever is icing on cake

Football World Cup fever gripped pupils at Burton Leonard Primary so much that helped Starlight Bakery, of Bishop Monkton, create a welcome home cake for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Bakery manager Catherine Clowe and mum of pupils at the school, said: “The World Cup was such an exciting and inspiring time for the children. The cake was a way of saying thank you for creating such an exciting tournament.”

Out of 70 designs, nine were picked, with an aspect from each included on the cake which was a three tier raspberry and Slingsby’s rhubarb gin creation, topped off with an Adidas Telstar football also made out of cake.

Catherine added: “The Southgate’s were thrilled with the cake, they were also given a copy of each winning cake design which Gareth has very kindly signed for each of the nine winners.”