Work to be carried out at Ripon leisure centre: Everything you need to know

Three weeks of ground testing work will start at Ripon leisure centre on Monday, and a number of car parking spaces will be closed off to residents.

The testing is to prepare for Ripon's new swimming pool and leisure facilities.

Works will take place between 8.30am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, and will involve drilling five boreholes in an area of the existing car park to assess the conditions below the proposed site.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: “To a geologist, Ripon is a fascinating area as the ground is made up of a variety of different conditions spanning tens of thousands of years. But to a local authority, planning to improve facilities in the area, we need to know what we are dealing with so that we can plan accordingly.

“On behalf of the council, I’d like to apologise in advance should the works cause any inconvenience but can assure local residents that we will be working hard to complete them as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“The addition of the new swimming pool and the improvements to the leisure centre will be a major development for the area and provide much needed additional facilities that local residents can be proud of.”

Once complete, the findings from the work will form part of the planning application that is due to be considered by Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee in January 2019.

If approved, works will start later in 2019.