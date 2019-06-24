Work starts on Collingham village hall

Collingham Memorial Hall is undergoing a major refurbishment after receiving £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Work will include the revamp of the toilets, installation of LED lighting throughout and glass canopy for use by the Pre-school group.

Philip Skelton, Chairman of Collingham Memorial Hall Management Committee believes the project will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

“This project will provide a real boost to the people of Collingham,” said Philip.

“It’s fantastic that the National Lottery’s Community Fund has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our refurbished Hall taking shape over the next three months.”

Building work started earlier this month and should be finished by early September.