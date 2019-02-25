Work being done to Ripon hospital: What's happening

If you've visited Ripon hospital lately, you may have noticed some work being done to improve the building.

The 'Gazette has spoken to NHS Property Services, who own and maintain Ripon Community Hospital on behalf of the NHS Harrogate and Rural District Clinical Commissioning Group, to confirm what's happening.

A spokesperson said: "The recent works undertaken at Ripon hospital have been a combination of planned capital works and a phased improvement plan.

"A capital allocation was made at the start of the financial year 2018/2019 which concentrated on the replacement of windows throughout the site and to address damage to floors and walls within the minor injuries and ward areas.

"The phased improvement work is currently under way, and primarily includes improvements to flooring, decoration and lighting to the x-ray department, link bridge and the first floor of the Martin Dale Block."