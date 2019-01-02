Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash at Tockwith near Harrogate

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash near Harrogate.

The collision, at the Fleet Lane and Tockwith Lane crossroads, Tockwith, happened at about noon on Saturday.

It involved a black Ford Focus and a black Ford Fiesta, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said today (Wednesday), as the force appealed for witnesses to the crash.

The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her fifties, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital.

Officers are trying to trace the man who was driving the Ford Focus car, who is believed to have left the scene shortly after the collision, the spokesman added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12180241132.