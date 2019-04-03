Wizard of a school production

Pupils from the Drama and Music departments at Harrogate Ladies’ College recently performed the Wizard of Oz.

Featuring a cast and orchestra that spanned Years 7-13, the much loved classic about Dorothy and her three loveable companions was inventive and fun.

With two evening performances as well as a special matinee performance for local schools, audiences were entertained throughout the shows.

Assured solos, budding younger performers and familiar instrumental pieces combined to give a moving, funny, dramatic and at times thought provoking musical adaptation of L Frank Baum’s fantasy.

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College said: “The girls gave a truly remarkable performance and the whole cast should be incredibly proud of themselves. Their energy was infectious and the audience’s appreciation was well deserved.”

She added: “Special thanks must also go to all of our amazing teaching staff who put so much effort into the rehearsals and for the superb costumes and makeup!”