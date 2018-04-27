Winner! 'Best Pub' in North Yorkshire revealed

A classic village inn near Boroughbridge has been named Best Pub in North Yorkshire in the 2018 National Pub and Bar Awards.

The Punch Bowl at Marton-cum-Grafton beat competition from across England’s largest county to take the award.

The Punch Bowl Inn's manager Paulo Pinto.

The Punch Bowl team will collect their award at a ceremony in London on Wednesday 23 May, when 15 regional winners and the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year will be announced.

The Punch Bowl is part of the Yorkshire-owned Provenance Inns and Hotels Group, which also includes The West Park Hotel in Harrogate.

A traditional pub at the heart of the village, it dates back to the 16th century with features such as open fires and exposed beams.

In common with the other Provenance Inns, its menus offer classic dining with locally-sourced ingredients, such as Yorkshire beef and lamb from the Dales.

Punch Bowl Manager Paulo Pinto said: “We are overjoyed to gain this recognition and it is a tribute to the hard work of all at the Inn to provide a warm welcome and delicious food!”