Will Young announces new tour - venues and dates

Will Young has announced he will tour with his new show An Evening with Will Young and is coming to do venues in Yorkshire.

Will Young rose to fame on the first televised season of Pop Idol. The show has since influenced a great number of reality competition series

Young went on to make a name for himself on stage and screen and hosts popular LGBQT podcast Homo Sapiens alongside film director Christopher Sweeney.

In 2019 he returns to the music business with his seventh studio album Lexicon, which comes out on Friday June 14. The record will be his first release since 2015's 85% Proof. Lead single All The Songs is out now.

Check out the new video here

Will Young hits the road to perform material new and old on Tuesday October 1.

Tickets are on sale from Friday March 29 from here

Tour dates:

Sun 20 Oct – York Barbican

Mon 21 Oct – Bonus Arena, Hull

Tue 22 Oct – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Thu 24 Oct – Sheffield City Hall

Mon 28 Oct – Newcastle City Hall