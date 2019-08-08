Why a beach is set to arrive in Harrogate town centre

Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate is bringing a beach to its shoppers next week.

Harrogate by the Sea’ will arrive next Monday, August 12 with the promise of brilliant beach fun for all the family.



In true seaside fashion, youngsters can get stuck into building sandcastles while parents can relax on deckchairs, helping to bring a great holiday vibe to all that visit.

The week-long event which runs until Sunday, August 18 has at least one fan already.



One special guest unable to resist this fantastic day out is the Mayor of Harrogate himself. Councillor Stuart Martin MBE will be heading down to ‘Harrogate by the Sea’ to officially open the event on Monday.



James White, Victoria Shopping Centre manager, said: “We are really excited to be hosting ‘Harrogate by the Sea’ this year. We are especially thrilled and honoured that the Mayor of Harrogate is taking the time to come and see it for himself.

“We are committed to ensuring our shoppers enjoy this time of year and what better way than bringing the beach to them.



"It’s not only an excellent way for families to spend time together but also an opportunity for them get stuck into a variety of beach themed activities, and all for free.”



Harrogate by the Sea will run from 11am until 3pm every day.



The event will be located at the Piazza area in Harrogate, opposite the train station.



Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Stuart Martin MBE, added: "I am delighted to have been asked to go along to support Harrogate by the Sea in Victoria Shopping Centre.

"I always find being by ocean very relaxing, so why not bring all the family along to this great event and relax and have fun whilst supporting local businesses at the same time."



For more information on all the events taking place at Victoria Shopping Centre, please visit www.victoriashoppingcentre.co.uk

