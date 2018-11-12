Whispering Spaces journey in sound exhibition unveils

Visitors to the National Trust’s Beningbrough Gardens are invited to take in some of the lesser known gardens and building in this first ever sound trail.

This winter, whispering sounds and voices echo past histories and nature’s secret activity as sound and space merge.

Six different installations have been created by local artist Rachel Sedman including sobering extracts of correspondence during the Second World War. Details from the Beningbrough archives bring a certain solace to the American Garden.

The vision for the six soundscapes behind Sounds of Winter: Whispering Spaces runs until Sunday March 3 2019.