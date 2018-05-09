What North Yorkshire said about Tour de Yorkshire 2018

Harrogate itself may not have taken centre stage this time but villages and towns in our area did feature as Tour de Yorkshire fever swept through the county last weekend.

An incredible 2.6 million people in total turned out to cheer on the four day race in Yorkshire and locals joined the crowds on the route near Bedale on Saturday and Grewelthorpe, Kirkby Malzeard and Masham on Sunday.

With lots of special fun events organised in advance with the help of Harrogate Borough Council, the party spirit even continued after the Tour de Yorkshire circus had moved on.

But what did the public and local organisers think of it all?

Nidderdale Chamber of Trade chairman Keith Tordoff said: “Pateley Bridge was simply an amazing place to be on Sunday. The High Street was crowded with spectators from top to bottom.”

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity said: “We were treated to some great racing in brilliant sunshine. Greg Van Avermaet was a more than worthy winner and that gutsy ride from Stéphane Rossetto will live long in the memory.

“It takes such a lot of work to make this race happen.

“I’d also like to say a massive thank you to all the male and female riders who came and produced such a gripping event. “

MashamTown Hall administrator Nick Reed said: “It was such a smashing day, even better than the Tour de France I would say. The West Indian pop-up carnival was very popular.”

Grewelthorpe Village Hall’s vice-chairman Edward Threapleton said: “For a small village of approximately 300 people, it really did enter into the spirit of the event.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for Highways, Coun Don Mackenzie: ‘‘We would like to thank spectators who turned out in droves to support the race, and road users for not parking on the route.

“We look forward to welcoming the Tour de Yorkshire back to our county again next year after the success of this year’s race.’’

Crowd member at Grewlethorpe, Julie, a Canadian from Vancouver who was visiting relatives in the village with her husband and two young children said:

“The children just loved all the excitement and the flags flying everywhere. In a great spirit of international spirit, there was even a French Tricolour flying alongside the Union Flag and the White Rose of Yorkshire.”

Masham Market Place resident Steve North said: “People I was with said they couldn’t remember a day like it. The pop-up carnival was a great idea and the live music from Chris Berry was perfect.”