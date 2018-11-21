Wetherby Mayor lays ground stone on new home

Wetherby’s newest care home welcomed the Mayor and Mayoress of Wetherby for a sneak peek of the brand new facilities last week.

The 66 bed Windsor Court home on Sandbeck Way is coming up to completion and Mayor Coun Galan Moss marked the occasion by laying the last external ground stone on the site.

Coun Moss said: “This was a visit that I was particularly looking forward to and it didn’t disappoint.

“I was very impressed with the facilities and the build, but especially the jobs and community benefits that Windsor Court will bring to Wetherby.

“I was honoured to be asked to be a part of the build and lay the last stone and I look forward to returning to see the home once it is complete.”

Coun Moss and his wife Sandra Moss donned safety wear and took a tour of the building with Home Manager Paula Mountjoy and Site Manager Graham Frost.

The two storey home is due to open in January, and Paula revealed her plans for residents including clubs, activities and community events. A

Paula said: “We were so pleased to welcome the Mayor and Mayoress of Wetherby to our new home.

“This takes us one step closer to completion and we can’t wait to open the doors to the people of Wetherby and beyond.

“Windsor Court is so much more than just a care home and I know local people will be impressed.”