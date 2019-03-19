Wetherby Lions news recruits

District Governor Clive Barwell took three of the latest recruits through the Lionistic investiture ceremony.

Lions Glynis Frith, Phil Rostron and Robin Harrison have now joined the ‘Den’ and look forward to their charitable work and supporting the local community.

Spokesman John Boulton said: “For 53 years Wetherby District Lions Club members have been helping individuals and organisations in times of need, assisted by the generosity of the people of the Wetherby district.

“If you would like to help your community, we would love to hear from you so please contact us by telephoning 0845 833 9529, completing the contact form on our website or sending an email to secretary.wetherbylions@gmail.com.”

