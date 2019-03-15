Wetherby churches on a mission for tools

Churches in Wetherby are on a mission to provide tools to needy tradesmen across the world.

Wetherby, Linton and Collingham parishes are appealing to people to search their sheds, garages and toolboxes for any unwanted hand tools and hand them in at St James’ Church in Wetherby on Saturday March 16.

“These will be refurbished by Christian charity Tools with a Mission (TWAM) and used to make up trade kits for carpentry, building and construction, electrical work, gardening, motor mechanics, plumbing, sewing and haberdashery,” said churches spokesman Chris Bishop.

“These will be sent across the world. Every year TWAM sends around 20 containers overseas filled with over 300 tonnes of tools.

“The trade kits provide a lifeline to tradespeople who cannot afford to buy a full set of tools, enabling men and women to regain their dignity and respect, earn a livelihood and become independent.

“By doing so, they can also help to transform a poor community.”

The appeal also covers most power tools and sewing machines.

Hand tools - large and small and in any condition but not broken - can be taken along to the Church Rooms at St James from 10am-4pm.