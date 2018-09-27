Westbourne Avenue, Harrogate - £575,000

Agents Beadnall Copley say this is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire a superb, enlarged semi-detached family home optimising town centre living upon one of Harrogate’s most favoured and peacefully positioned south side Avenues, with amenities and the Stray moments away.

It includes a reception hall, 13’11” sitting room with multi-fuel stove, 13’9” dining room, sun room, kitchen, utility room and shower room, six bedrooms, detached garage with store room and gardens. Contact Beadnall Copley on 01423 503500.