West Cliffe Terrace, Harrogate - £175,000

This is a “very well presented” one bedroomed top floor apartment just off Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

With gas central heating, operated with HIVE technology and double glazing throughout, it includes secure communal entrance leading to the private entrance hall, living room, modern fitted kitchen, a good sized double bedroom and a house bathroom with shower over the bath, w/c and hand basin. Outside is unrestricted on street parking and to the rear is an external storage cupboard. Call Hopkinsons 01423 501201.