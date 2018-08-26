Watch: Hilarious spoof trailer about Ripon's sinkholes

The sinkhole that opened up behind Ripon Sainsbury's.
Ripon was described as "the sinkhole capital of the UK" in a recent documentary series, and it can be easy to worry about when the next one will open up.

But production company, Nobody Films, has found a way of bringing some humour to the situation, by producing a spoof film trailer which shows some of Ripon's shops and businesses being dramatically swallowed up by more sinkholes.

Ripon Sainsbury's remains closed after a sinkhole opened up behind the store earlier this week.

Nobody Films said on their Facebook page: "Our latest short film is on the topical subject of Ripon Sainsbury's closing due to a sinkhole. Written, filmed and edited in three days, this is a mock trailer for a movie we haven't made. All for fun. Enjoy and share if you will."