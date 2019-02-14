War of the Worlds comes to Harrogate!

It set off real panic in the streets of New York when adapted for radio by Orson Welles in 1938 but a Harrogate event based on The War of the Worlds is expected to be a far more pleasant experience next week.

Fans of Jeff Wayne’s multi-platinum selling album can enjoy listening to this classic work on magnificent vintage hi-fi equipment from 1978 in the latest Vinyl Sessions for charity in Harrogate.

First released in June 1978, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds with narration by Richard Burton and vocals by the likes of David Essex, Julie Covington and Phil Lynott, is the 40th best selling album of all time in the UK.

It's here! Public invited to Crescent Gardens plans consultation



Originally a book by famous English writer HG Wells, this dramatic, symphonic pop-rock concept album is probably best known for Forever Autumn, the hit single released from it featuring Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues,.

The event to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital will take place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen next Wednesday, February 20 at 7.30pm.

For each of the Vinyl Sessions, which started nearly a year ago, organiser Colin Paine brings along different vintage hi fi equipment.

On hand to put the album in its historical context will be the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers in his ‘professor of pop’ guise.

Last year saw Jeff Wayne’s classic album star in a ground-breaking arena tour of the UK, showing there’s no signs of the war being over any time soon.