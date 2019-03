A Ripon charity has “tapped” into the fundraising efforts of one of city’s best-known businesses.

Thanks to dress down days, bake offs and raffles, employees from Wolseley UK raised £1,684 for two organisations – one of which was Ripon Walled Garden.

Walled garden chief executive Victoria Ashley said: “On behalf of everyone I would like to say a big thank you to Wolseley UK.”