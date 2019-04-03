Vote for your favourite Harrogate salon of the year - here’s how to enter

Harrogate Advertiser readers - you can now vote for your favourite salon in the area.

Are they a cut above the rest? If so, they need your vote!

Finding a salon you can trust is crucial.

Your favourite salon might provide the best blow dries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.

Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive.

So who do you want to win?

The entries have been received and today, we reveal the shortlist.

We are now asking you, our readers, to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019!

To vote, buy a copy of tomorrow’s Harrogate Advertiser and fill out the competition coupon. The closing date for votes is Friday April 19.

Here’s the list

01 & Hair, 2 Montpellier Street, Harrogate

02 Alex Russell for Hair & Beauty, 5 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate

03 Arena Hair, 59 Market Place, Wetherby

04 Chic Cheveux, 35 - 37 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

05 Contemporary Harrogate, Bower House, Station Parade, Harrogate

06 Dangerfield & Keane, 44a Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

07 Gilly’s Hairport, 56 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate

08 Halo’s, 10a Bondgate Green, Ripon

09 Harmony Hair & Beauty Ltd, 245 Skipton Road, Harrogate

10 Headroom, 4 Oxford Street, Harrgate

11 Kelly Teggin, 8 Castlegate, Knaresborough

12 L J’s Hair Studio, 39 St Winifred’s Avenue, Harrogate

13 Meraki Harrogate, 11 Westminster Arcade, Harrogate

14 Michael Pearson Hairdressing, 4 Elizabeth Court, Wetherby

15 Noir, 48 Otley Road, Harrogate

16 Peter Gotthard Hairdressing, 36 Parliament Street, Harrogate

17 Roku, Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate

18 The Amber Room, 1 Spa Lane, Harrogate

19 TJ’s, 20 Westgate, Ripon

20 Westrow Hairdressing, 28a Market Place, Wetherby

21 Wills & Parker Hair & Beauty, 53 Tower Street, Harrogate

22 Wilson & Bailey, Duck Hill, Ripon