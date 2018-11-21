Vote for karate coach call

There are just days left to cast votes for Thorp Arch karate coach Ady Gray who is in the running for a national award.

Sensei Ady, who is owns Byakko Shotokan Karate and runs classes in the Wetherby area and Ripon, is in the Children’s Coach of the Year category of the 20th UK Coaching Awards.

UK Coaching’s Director of Coaching, Emma Atkins said: “Great coaching produces incredible results on a daily basis, bringing so many, societal and health benefits – but it also produces unforgettable moments such as these.”

Ady, 46, who is one of five Yorkshire finalists, said: “I am beyond thrilled at being nominated and cannot wait to attend the awards ceremony in London on November 30.

The public vote, which closes on Thursday November 29 at the 2018 UK Coaching Awards. Votes can be placed on the UK Coaching website at www.ukcoaching.org/GCM