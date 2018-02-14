Visit England reveals Yorkshire's best attractions

Visit England has announced it is awarded 13 Yorkshire 'attractions accolades' in recognition of the best visitor experiences in the region.

An attraction can be commended in one of five categories - Welcome, Gold, Hidden Gem, Quality Food and Drink or Best Told Story.

RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate received a Gold accolade for all-round excellence

There are 86 highlighted for their stellar performance across the UK, including 13 in Yorkshire.

They range from big-name tourist destinations such as Jorvik Viking Centre to hidden gems like the Richmondshire Museum.

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said:

“These attractions offer a warm welcome, unique story-telling, high quality food and drink and unparalleled customer service and rightly deserve these accolades. They provide visitors with amazing experiences and create reasons to travel the length and breadth of the country, increasing the economic benefits of tourism.”

Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds

Yorkshire winners

- Wilberforce House, Hull - Welcome (pictured)

- Captain Cook Memorial Museum, Whitby - Gold

- Henry VII Experience at Micklegate Bar, York - Hidden Gem

- Jorvik Viking Centre, York - Best Told Story

- York Dungeon - Best Told Story

- RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate - Gold (pictured)

- Richmondshire Museum, Richmond - Hidden Gem

- Green Howards Museum, Richmond - Hidden Gem

- Ripley Castle, Harrogate - Best Told Story

- Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Hunmanby - Welcome

- Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster - Welcome

- Eureka!, Halifax - Welcome

- Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds - Welcome (pictured)