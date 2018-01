It's North Yorkshire's highest hill - and Fleet Moss certainly presented gritters with a challenge this morning.

Vehicles from North Yorkshire County Council's gritting fleet were filmed clearing snow and spreading salt on the road at 11.30am today.

Fleet Moss, between Buckden and Hawes in the Dales, is an exposed climb which rises to 600 metres above sea level.

Th drivers were battling to keep the route open despite blizzard conditions in footage taken by Thomas Beresford.