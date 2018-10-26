Video tribute to late Harrogate character Rudy

A Harrogate rapper’s stunning new single has been matched by an evocative video which sums up much of the town’s alternative life of the last 20 years, including clips of the one of the town's most loved characters Rudy, who died earlier this year.

Old Town Revival by Lence marries his intelligent, rapid-fire rapping to a memorable guitar line and soulful vocals by Isi Dee to a subtle, skilful beats by Oh, My.

Possibly the best track to date by early 20s rapper Lence, now based and embedded in Leeds’ underground hip hop scene, the song is matched by a moving new video.

Edited by Imran Nuashad, the nostalgic, very personal video races through Lence’s own Harrogate roots, his friends and loves, from his fledgling days at the Blues Bar’s jam nights to a recent homecoming show at a Charm night in Harrogate’s North Bar.

As the video flashes from bedroom MC-ing to proper gigs, familiar faces pop up from the last 15 years or so, not just of Lence himself but a whole host of local musicians and audience members.

This moving film ends with a rendition of Bob Marley’s No Women No Cry by the late Rudy, busking in Harrogate town centre.

Rudy, who had been supported by mental health services at Windsor House in Harrogate was well known to Harrogate residents for his live renditions of Bob Marley classics and 'staring at the sun' in the town centre.



Also a musician and producer, Lence cites Grime as his biggest influence.

Lence said: “In terms of rap music that has inspired me to go down my route of creativity, I first started through grime, especially The Movement, a collection of the best MCs in London that were active around 2006 and 2007, including MCs such as Ghetts and Wretch 32. As I began to progress and find my own style I merged my influences of Grime and Hip Hop together.”

All in all, Lence, like fellow Harrogate rapper Tre, is putting Harrogate on the map in a ‘street’ way it never expected.

