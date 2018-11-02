'Very lucky' woman escaped this crash on A661 near Spofforth with only minor injuries

This was the scene awaiting emergency services in North Yorkshire when they responded to reports of a collision.

Police and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the A661 near Spofforth this morning.

Also in news: One dead after car crashes while travelling wrong way on A1 near Leeds

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group, shared images of the crash on Twitter afterwards.

He said: "Very lucky young lady on the #A661 near #Spofforth this morning as she managed to escape from this RTC with only minor injury.

"My thanks to @YorksAmbulance for their as usual first class service. #999Family"

Also in news: Woman killed in bus collision in Ilkley