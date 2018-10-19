Vandals wreck precious Stray bench

Residents were treated to a sad sight in Harrogate as a new spate of vandalism broke out after a troubled few months.

The new attack involves unknown vandals wrecking a traditional bench on Montpellier Hill on West Park Stray not far from Bettys.



And the Magnesia Well café in Valley Gardens has been the target - once again - of a sustained attack when it was broken into again last night.



The police were called after the intruder alarm sounded but no arrests have been made, we believe.



Other recent vandalism in Harrogate's prime visitor areas in the town centre include several incidents involving Harrogate's historic green and whote cabman's shelters on West Park and Library Gardens and the cherry trees on the Stray, near Tewit Well.



The spate of attacks has led some residents and councillors to call for the public to be more vigilant and pass on any information to the police.



