Vacant unit filled in Harrogate's Everyman complex

An empty retail unit in the Everyman complex in Harrogate has been filled.

It's been a bit of a merry-go-round with closures - and openings - since the development at the former Westgate House on Albert Street/Station Parade opened in Harrogate in late 2016.

Earlier this year saw beauty salon Spruce Moose at Unit 9 close at at 5 Albert Street.



But the vacant spot is set to be filled with a nail and beauty studio which is set to open its doors in a matter of weeks.



Q61 Studios, which already has a successful business on Duncan Street in Leeds city centre, will launch in November under owners, husband and wife, Michael and Helena Linsky.



CAU restaurant may still lie vacant but other recent new openings which have boosted the Everyman complex include F45 Training gym and, also, Estabulo, a popular South American style Rodizio Bar and Grill restaurant.