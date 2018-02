Motorists faced delays after a major route near Leeds was closed following a crash.

The A661 was shut by police, between Spofforth and Wetherby, after the collision this morning at about 8.30am today (Thursday).

In a post on Twitter, Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, urged motorists to avoid the area while officers are on scene.

The road reopened at about 10.30am, Sgt Cording said in an update.