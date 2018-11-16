Unveiled: Top Harrogate artist's new exhibition

One of Harrogate’s most successful artists for more than three decades will unveil his latest exhibition today, Friday.

What Tony Brummell Smith: Exhibition of Recent Work reveals is his incredible ability to keep moving on without leaving behind those elements which are key to his long-lasting success – streets, skies, water, buildings and beaches.

San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice by Harrogate artist Tony Brummell Smith.

While slowly expanding his repertoire, he remains at all times a master of colour and reflected light, in vivid pastel and watercolour.

His luxurious and vibrant, canvasses seem to capture the very temperature of a place - and it’s usually hot.

Renowned for his love of Venice and Italy the new show with its 60-plus paintings, many of them large-form, also draws on his memories of other evocative places he has visited over the years, including India, Zanzibar, Majorca and Havana.

In expanding his geographical range, Brummell Smith had gradually expanded his artistic range.

If, unsurprisingly for a popular artist whose first public exhibition was in 1975, all of his new exhibition is easy on the eye.

Attractive as the show is in its entirety, a smattering of the paintings show a slightly darker hint of realism on the one hand and an embrace of warm colours for their own sake in a more abstract way on the other, as the artist continues to stretch his talents.

Brummel Smith’s subtle and sensitive side is also much in evidence, all that pale dappled light on crumbling urban buildings and light reflected on canal and sea.

Having exhibited in major galleries in the UK as far apart as Londons West End to Edinburgh, a s always with Tony Brummell Smith, these are pictures that stand much looking at, which partly explains why the artist’s work can found on the walls of cafes, restaurants and the privacy of people’s own homes.

Tony Brummell Smith: Exhibition of Recent Work runs at The Gallery on Granby Road, Harrogate from November 17 to December 2.

Harrogate retail sector set for changes...

Harrogate town centre shops: What happens next?