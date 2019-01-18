Unveiled: New season line-up at Harrogate Theatre with Vamps/Jimmy Carr

Signs of good health at Harrogate Theatre can be judged by its self-confidence in bringing back rep for the second year running.

The town’s pivotal arts hubs will be letting loose its own repertory theatre company to perform three classic plays in three consecutive weeks.

The same team of actors, directors and technical wizards will set up camp in Harrogate Theatre this August and September.

It’s a tall order but last year’s revival was such a success and this year’s productions will include John Godber’s On The Piste, Ira Levins’ Deathtrap and a ‘ mystery production’ yet to be announced!

Harrogate Theatre rep will once again take place in partnership with Phil Stewart and Ben Rodd, acting industry ​professionals who run Phil&Ben Productions.

New season highlights at Harrogate Theatre

The return of rep is not the only treat in the theatre’s new season, which has just been announced.

Included in a feast of riches are An Audience with Sir Michael Parkinson on February 15, The Bon Jovi Experience on February 22, Shakin’ Stevens greatest hits tour on March 15, Northern Broadsides' presentation of Much Ado About Nothing on May 21, top comic James Acaster on July 26, comedy superstar Jimmy Carr on October 9 (at the Royal Hall) and TV explorer/presenter Ben Fogle on November 14.

Another highlight will take place on May 2 when Status Quo legend Francis Rossi appears in person at Harrogate Theatre.

Francis Rossi - I Talk Too Much will see Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock n roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening.

In other exciting music news, The Vamps are coming to Harrogate Convention Centre on May 17.

