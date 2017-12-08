Unveiled: James Bond for Harrogate Film Festival 2018

Harrogate Film Festival has launched the event programme for its second edition in March 2018. Highlights include a glamourous celebration of the Bond films and the return of the critically acclaimed independent filmmaker’s competition.

Last year, filmmakers from across the globe submitted their films for selection in the very first short film competition which was a hit with both audiences and filmmakers, one filmmakers describing Harrogate as a “Hub for film in the UK now”.

The success has led the festival organisers to ponder where the concept might go next.

Adam Chandler, managing director at Harrogate Film Festival, said: "We were really quite taken aback by the success of last year’s competition, people really got on board with it, the quality, variety and number of films have now made us look at becoming BAFTA accredited over the next couple of years which would be a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers set in the stunning Everyman Cinema”.

The festival is once again taking over the town with events held across nine venues including, Everyman Cinema, Cardamom Black, Royal Pump Rooms and North Bar with other venues to be announced before Christmas. With its mix of experience screenings, competitions and workshops, 2018 is lining up to be another cracker.

Festival organisers aren’t done yet, with new events never seen in Harrogate before to be announced before Christmas.

Adam Chandler, Managing Director at Harrogate Film Festival said:

“We’ve made this year bigger and better, with more events, venues and seats available we are really looking to kick on and grow the festival as planned. We have a few surprises up our sleeves to come before Christmas and I’m really looking forward to welcoming people to our events once again”

Chelsea Talbot, Events Coordinator at Everyman Cinema said:

“We’re very excited to be hosting the competition screening for the second year of the Harrogate Film Festival. The whole event has gone from strength to strength in its two years and we’ve extremely proud to be on board again and hope to see the festival continue to grow in the years to come.”

Tickets are now one sale for the festival which runs from March 2-4, 2018 and can be booked at www.harrogatefilm.co.uk or on the phone at 01423 502116.