Unlucky Harrogate residents hit by vandal attack on banner

Spare a thought for unlucky residents of the Kingsley Road/Bogs Lane area of Harrogate being swamped by development.

After suffering almost eight months of dust, disruption, noise and road closures as a result of two new housing developments and essential utility work by Yorkshire Water, they have seen new signs go up for future planning applications - Richborough Estates at a site behind Kingsley Farm and two new developments by Persimmon Homes at Kingsley Drive.

After - The children's banner at the Kingsley area of Harrogate damaged by vandals.

In reaction to that, they formed a new action group recently called Kingsley Ward Action Group and also launched a petition.

At the moment, the Kingsley area still faces fields leading to the Bilton-Ripey bridleway and the Nidd Gorge area which is home to abundant wildlife and flora and fauna enjoyed by walkers.

Those views will go but, to ensure at least some access from Kingsley to the Nidd Gorge area, the residents applied for footpath recognition at Kingsley Fields.

And they also put up an attractive, well-constructed banner at the weekend opposing the latest housing plans with drawings by local school children.

But their application was declined on technical grounds and the banner has already been damaged by vandals.

The residents refuse to give up, however, and they will be resubmitting their bid to secure a footpath through Kingsley Fields.

