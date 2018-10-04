UCI Road World Championships in Ripon: Impact on the city's economy

Excitement is building in Ripon ahead of the UCI Road World Championships next year, as the city prepares to take centre stage for the prestigious cycling event.

Only two months ago, Ripon hosted dignitaries from across the country for Yorkshire Day, and now, residents are looking forward to welcoming visitors from around the world.

The men’s under-23 individual time trial and the women’s elite individual time trial will start in Ripon on September 24, and already there has been talk of how much the championships will boost the city’s economy.

The owner of Ripon Cycle Studio, Dewi Winkle, has also spoken of the wider legacy that such events can create.

Dewi said: “When you have something on the world stage coming to your area, I think it’s important that everyone tries to get involved. All in all, I think it’s going to bring people together and make them more active.

“And it will hopefully work well for businesses and give them a boost. I think it is absolutely wonderful that this is coming to North Yorkshire and specifically Ripon and Harrogate. It will bring people to the area just like the Tour de France did.

“And already I know that people are booking accommodation for that period - not just to watch, but to cycle some of the route and get a real feel for the event.

“I think invariably it will stimulate a lot of people to get on their bikes, and I think it will encourage kids to get into cycling.”

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “I was delighted to hear that the UCI World Championship is coming to Ripon next September.

“This gives us another opportunity to come together as a community to showcase this ancient city, helping others to see what a great destination it is.”