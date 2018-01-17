TV celebrity simply loves Harrogate's Bettys on BBC show

Famed for his glorious coloured jackets, if an episode broadcast this week to thousands of TV viewers is anything to go by, broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo clearly loves Bettys in Harrogate.

Tuesday night's edition of this popular journalist's long-running Great British Rail Journeys series showed him visiting the famous tearooms at their Parliament Street branch.

Ostensibly, last night's show in series nine of the train-based series on BBC 2 was meant to be about his trip from York to Frizinghall.

Armed as always with his trusty Edwardian Bradshaw's guide, the popular presenter was only meant to hop off at Harrogate before focusing on bigger Yorkshire locations - York, Leeds and Bradford.

But when the show aired, Harrogate actually featured for a whole ten of the episode's 30 minutes - most of it in Bettys itself.

As well as being filled in on Bettys' distinguished history and origins, Michael must simply have loved those Fat Rascals and scones!