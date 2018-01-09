Tryanuary event at famous Harrogate district pub

As part of the Harrogate and Knaresborough #Tryanuary events, acting local #Tryanuary champion Rachel Auty will be hosting a beer social at one of the district's best-loved pubs.

The venue next Monday night? Knaresborough's famous pub on the Market Place - Blind Jack's.

Harrogate-based Rachel said: "We will have an upstairs room reserved and there will be a special offer for beer social partakers of a pint of any cask beer plus a homemade snack for £5.

"Come along if you are a beer lover and want to meet other local beer lovers.

"New owners Christian and Alice will also be around to chat."

Rachel said she would also be revealing more about the exciting plans for the 2018 Women On Tap beer festival which will run in Harrogate from May 2-6.

#Tryanuary seeks to counter ‘Dry January’ by suggesting everyone supports the local independent beer trade for a charity of their choice.

As for the Beer Social for #Tryanuary at Blind Jacks next week, Rachel adds:

"Come along if you are curious about beer and would like to connect with and find out more from other beer drinkers.

"Come along if you'd like to discuss the local beer scene and which bars other beer drinkers recommend.

"Come along if you just want to have a nosy at the all-new Blind Jack's!"

Running from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, everyone is welcome.

The #Tryanuary campaign, which was originally started by Mancunian beer blogger Andy Heggs, and brewery owners Stuart Swann and Shane Swindells, invites the public to seek out as many independent breweries, beers, bars and bottle shops throughout January.

It suggests people could turn it into a charity fundraiser by asking friends to join in, each putting in a little money for every new beer sampled or independent brewery visited this month.