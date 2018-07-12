Trump protest in Harrogate

Harrogate town centre is set to see an anti-Trump protest this week to coincide with the US president's visit to the UK.

The demonstration tomorrow night, Friday may not turn out to be quite as large as the ones expected in London and Scotland after Donald Trump, whose mother was born and raised in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland, touches down in Britain this afternoon for a two-day visit.

Nor is there expected to be a giant, nappy-wearing “Trump baby” balloon in the skies when protestors gather near the war memorial of Parliament Street in Harrogate town centre.

Starting at 6.30pm, the anti-Trump protest is a multi-party event and is designed to coincide with demos across the country that day.

When the Harrogate event actually takes place, the controversial US president is expected to be already on his way to Scotland to play golf, after a day spent visiting Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and enjoying tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

