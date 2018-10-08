Tributes paid to police dog handler and rugby league fan found dead at Leeds house

A police officer found dead at a property in Oulton on Sunday has been described as 'one in a million'.

PC Mick Atkinson, a dog handler with North Yorkshire Police, was discovered at the house by officers from West Yorkshire Police. The circumstances of his death are not thought to be suspicious and the case has been passed to the coroner.

Police dog handler found dead by fellow officers at Oulton house

His death has shocked colleagues at the force, where he was well-liked and had served for 17 years.

He is believed to have three young children. Photos on his Facebook page show that he was a keen amateur footballer and a passionate Leeds Rhinos fan who also supported Leeds United.

PC Atkinson began his career as a beat officer in Scarborough before joining the dog section.

His unit posted a tribute on their Twitter account:

"Today we lost a colleague, but more importantly our friend and brother in blue! Take care and look out for each other! Rest easy big man.

"Aky was one in a million and will be missed by all! Everyone who met him has a great memory of him which shows how unique and special he is. Our love goes out to his family. We will miss him!"

Sergeant Andy Graham added: "I will truly miss your sound no-nonsense advice, common sense and friendship. Rest easy brother."

Friends from outside policing also left their tributes on Facebook.

Kirsty Cheetham said: "He was a truly lovely man, will be sadly missed by so many."

Nicky Marshall added: "RIP Aky one of the nicest lads I've ever met. A true legend. Rest easy pal."

Shaun Keating commented: "RIP Aky you'll never meet a happier, cheerful and big-hearted man than he was. Has left a huge hole that'll be impossible to fill for all those that knew him. One of the good guys who would be an ear for anyone who needed to talk. Rest easy big man and I'm sure you're with Max now."