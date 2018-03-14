Tribute to club president

Tributes have been played to Scarcroft Cricket Club president William Daniel who died recently, aged 93.

William, known as Billy, took over the position at his beloved club in 2013 until his death and was also a life member of the Wetherby League.

Daughter Gwyneth said her dad played football for Bardseyinto his mid 30’s but added: “Cricket was his first love.

“Dad played his first game for Scarcroft in 1946 on his 20th birthday and 50 years later on his 70th birthday, in 1996, he played his final game.

“He then concentrated on umpiring, continuing this into his 80’s for the Wetherby League and the Harrogate Evening League where he was made a life member.”

Billy also played for YEB in Harrogate Evening League and Sunday Cup matches and the YEB Scarcroft team, which he captained, won the trophy on a number of occasions.

During this time he ran and coached Scarcroft boys team.

“He captained Scarcroft first team and second team for no less than 13 seasons spread across six different periods 1955 to 1985.”

Billy was born to parents Florence and Charles Daniel at Temperance Cottage on Shadwell’s Main Street in June 1926 and was the eldest of four children.

He went to school in Shadwell and left at the age of 13 when war broke out and subsequently worked on local farms - Paley’s in Shadwell, Goodall’s at Beech Farm in Scarcroft, Whitakers and Gilpin’s.

In 1954 he met the love of his life and future wife Margaret when he was 19 at the Dramatic Society in Shadwell and the couple married at St Paul’s in Shadwell in June 1949.

Their first home was at Cobble Hall Farm and until 1955 when Billy started work as a gardener/groundsman at the YEB Head Office in Scarcroft and they moved in to South Lodge which became the family home for him, Margaret and his 2 daughters Gwyneth and Yvonne. He lived there for the next 40 years until his retirement in 1991 as chargehand gardener/groundsman.

In 1992 Billy and Margaret moved to Moss Syke in Scarcroft where Billy lived until his death.

Billy, who contributed to village life in Scarcroft and worked on the village hall committee, is survived by his sister Sheila, two daughters and grandson.