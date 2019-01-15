Tree planting starts at park

Work is starting this week to plant 26 new trees on Stables Lane Playing Field in Boston Spa.

Kirby Overblow-based WGC Landscapes are carrying out the planting, which is part of a transformation scheme to make the recreation area more useful to the community.

“All 26 trees have been sponsored by local residents, organisations or businesses and the Parish Council would like to formally thank all for their kind contributions,” said spokesman Councillor Kevin Alderson.

“We are confident that the contractors will do an excellent job and they are contracted to maintain the new trees for three further years so as to ensure that they have the best possible chance of surviving into the future.”

Boston Spa Parish Council has also established a Friends of Stables Lane voluntary group.

“It will help the Parish Council in further improving Stables Lane and keeping it in the best possible condition for all of us to enjoy,” added Coun Alderson.

To join, email kevin.alderson@bostonspapc.org.uk or phone 07740 578000.