Woman, 52, freed from car by firefighters in Hookstone Road crash

A 52-year-old woman has been taken to Harrogate District Hospital after fire crews freed her from a car following a crash near Leeds Road this morning.

Police are investigating a crash, involving a silver Toyota Celica and a blue Vauxhall Insignia on Hookstone Road, which happened at around 7.19am today (April 20).

The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old woman, had to be freed by firefighers before she was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital.

Her injuries are believed to me minor.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 57-year-old man did not require medical treatment.

Traffic was disrupted while the emergency services worked at the scene to safely remove both vehicles.

The route was back to normal at 9.46am.

Witnesses to collision are asked to call 101, select option 2, and ask for Roads Policing Group Harrogate.

Alternatively you can email Steve.Wright1309@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12180067268.