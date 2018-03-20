Which Yorkshire journeys are in the running to be Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route?

Bus passengers across Yorkshire are being given the chance to vote for their favourite bus journey in a survey to find Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route.

The survey is the idea of bus enthusiast Paul Kirby, who was enjoying a summer trip along the Honister Pass in the Lake District and thought it must be one of the most scenic routes in Britain.

He wondered if there had been any research to discover the nation’s favourite bus service and when he discovered there hadn’t been he approached larger bus companies to see if they were interested in supporting such a project.

Paul said: “I was delighted to receive a quick response from the five largest bus companies in the UK and they were all extremely keen on the idea. The support of Arriva, First, Go-Ahead, Stagecoach and Transdev was vital because they have access to over 400,000 Twitter followers between them”. Paul continued “It is the largest survey of this type undertaken and the results should be fascinating. The winner could be a route in the Scottish Highlands, the Welsh Valleys, along the English coastline or any number of different places. It will be very interesting to discover the most popular.”

The routes shortlisted in Yorkshire are:

24 - Harrogate to Pateley Bridge along Nidderdale - Transdev Blazefield

36 - Leeds to Ripon via Harewood and Harrogate - Transdev Blazefield

308 - Huddersfield to Holmfirth - First Huddersfield

351 - Holmfirth to Glossop - South Pennine Community Transport

830 DalesBus - Middlesbrough to Ingleton via Swaledale and Buttertubs Pass - Arriva North East

840 Coastliner - Pickering to Whitby over the North York Moors - Transdev Blazefield

845 Coastliner - Malton to Bridlington - Transdev Blazefield

873 DalesBus - Ilkley to Malham via Skipton and Bolton Abbey - Transdev Blazefield

874/875 DalesBus - Wakefield to Buckden/Hawes along Upper Wharfedale - Arriva Yorkshire

900/901 - Huddersfield to Hebden Bridge over the Pennines - TLC

B3 Bronte Bus - Hebden Bridge to Haworth - Transdev Blazefield

Cityzap - Leeds to Manchester over the Pennines - Transdev Blazefield

M3 Moorsbus - Guisborough to Pickering over the North York Moors - Arriva North East

X43 Witchway - Manchester to Grassington via Burnley and Skipton - Transdev Blazefield

X93 - Middlesbrough to Scarborough via Whitby along the North Yorkshire Coast - Arriva North East

Claire Walters, Chief Executive of Bus Users UK which sponsors the survey, said: “The main aim of the survey is to celebrate Britain’s best bus routes and encourage more people to experience the spectacular views of our rugged coastline, mountain passes, lakes, moors and dales without having to worry about driving, directions or parking. We are fortunate to still have many regular routes that serve rural communities in such a wide variety of breath-taking countryside”.

To vote for your winner visit www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ScenicBus or tweet @mostscenicbus on Twitter.

The top routes will be announced in Summer 2018.