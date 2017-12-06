Three month roadworks planned to lay water main in Harrogate

Yorkshire Water have announced three-month plans to lay 460 metres of new water mains along Otley Road in Harrogate, early next year.

Work is planned to start on January 8 and estimated to last until the end of March, with new mains being laid between the junctions where Beckwith Road and Beckwith Head Road meet Otley Road.

Yorkshire Water said the work was the first stage of a two-part programme to reinforce water supplies in light of a new development in the area.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We’re laying approximately 460m of new water main along Otley Road to reinforce water supplies due to a new development which is taking place in the area.

"We’ll be working between the junctions of Beckwith Road and Beckwith Head Road and will be using temporary traffic management whilst the new main is laid.

"The work is planned to start January 8 and we hope to finish by the end of March 2018.

"This is the first first stage of work and there will be a second phase too that has yet to be programmed."