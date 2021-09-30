Roadworks to start at major Wetherby junction

North Yorkshire County Council Highways team will resurface the roundabout above the A1(M) at junction 46, which gives access to the town and surrounding villages.

County Coun Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “This is a major access point for many people, from residents to visitors arriving in the area to HGV drivers, who use the lorry park within the service facilities.

“This volume of traffic has taken its toll on the carriageway and we appreciate that the quality of the surface at this key location has been a cause of concern locally.

“Our highways officers have always worked to maintain the safety of the carriageway, but I am pleased that funding now enables us to fully resurface the roundabout.”

The work will be carried out in two phases, from October 4-8 for surveys and drainage investigations, then from October 16-24 for the resurfacing.

Overnight closures of the junction, including the slip roads from the A1(M), will be needed between 8pm and 6am during those dates.

A diversion will be in place. As the A1(M) is a trunk road, its slip roads are managed by National Highways.

County Coun Andy Paraskos, Member for Ainsty division, said: “This is a major junction.

“It’s particularly important to any villagers wanting to travel towards York.