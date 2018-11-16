Huge investment: Boroughbridge logistics firm puts £2m into fleet upgrade

One of the UK’s largest chilled goods distribution companies has further upgraded its lorry fleet by investing £2m in brand-new trailers.

Reed Boardall, which employs over 750 staff at its Boroughbridge HQ, has added another 23 single-deck semi-trailers and seven double-deck trailers to its 300-strong trailer fleet.

Supplied by Fraserburgh-based vehicle manufacturer Gray & Adams, the 13.6m tri-axle trailers have been built to Reed Boardall’s specifications.

For example, two of the single-deck trailers have been fitted with roller shutter doors as required for a specific contract. They are all also equipped with refrigeration units as well as full satellite tracking to enable constant monitoring of the location and temperature of the vehicles.

“As a business, we are committed to ensuring that our fleet is as modern and efficient as possible to enable us to provide the best and most competitive service for our customers, consequently, all of our trailers are less than five years old and our tractors are under three years old,” explains Graeme Richardson, managing director of Reed Boardall’s transport division.

“These latest trailers feature improved aerodynamics and load fill, giving them a stronger profile to deliver customers’ loads.”

Reed Boardall stores and delivers frozen food from manufacturers across Britain, Europe and further afield to all the UK’s best-known supermarkets. Its 170-strong fleet of vehicles moves an average of 12,000 pallets a day and it stores around £100m worth of products on behalf of its customers.