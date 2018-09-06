How this weekend’s train strikes will affect Harrogate

If you are heading out of Harrogate town this weekend then be prepared to plan ahead.

The The RMT union has announced a strike on Saturday, September 8..

It is the second of five strikes that will affect trains to and from Harrogate Train Station.

Northern Rail will be affected and will be operating reduced timetables through Harrogate.

So if you were planning to head to into town this weekend then be sure to check the schedule.

Or if you had planned a big night out in York or Leeds, check out other services as the last trains from both cities are before 7pm.

The Harrogate Advertiser has rounded up the important times you need to know.

To and from Harrogate

The first train from Harrogate to Leeds will be 7.22am followed by an 8.15 train and then an hour and a half wait for the 9.44am train.

After that the trains will operate on a 30 minute schedule.

The last train to Leeds will be at 6.45pm.

The first train to York and Knaresborough will be at 7.50am. The following will be an hour and 17 minutes later at 9.07am.

After that they will be every half hour arriving on 06 past or 36 past.

The last train to York will be at 6.04pm.

From Leeds direction

If you are commuting from Leeds the first train will be at 7.15am. There will be an hour and a half gap and then from 8.29am the trains will run every 30 minutes until 5.29pm

The last train from Leeds is 5.29pm.

However, the 36 bus service has buses running from Leeds to Harrogate until 3.15am on Saturday, September 8.

From York direction

For those commuting from York the first train will be at 6.49am.

The next one will be at 9.11am and it will run every hour until 6.11pm when the service stops.

The service from Knaresborough to Harrogate is more frequent and will have trains every 30 minutes until 6.37pm.

To London

The early morning LNER direct train to London Kings Cross will be running as usual at 7.35am