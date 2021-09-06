Harrogate drivers face road works on major route as essential services are upgraded

Harrogate drivers face disruption as Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, begins essential work to upgrade the gas network.

The disruption is happening as Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, begins essential work to upgrade the gas network in Harrogate.

Work is being carried out to replace the ageing metal gas mains with new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers.

The work is due to start this Wednesday, September 8 and is expected to last for four weeks. It has been planned in collaboration with Harrogate Borough Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From Wednesday temporary traffic lights will be in place on Ripon Road opposite the Co-op Petrol Station. These will be in place for the whole duration of the project. Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual while the work is underway, although in accordance with national lockdown guidelines.

Scott Kitchingman, Business Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Harrogate.

“NGN is continuing to carry out its activities while following strict Government guidelines for safe distance working and observing health and safety guidance during the current coronavirus outbreak in England.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

As well as NGN’s essential services (which include responding to gas emergencies, carrying out emergency repairs and critical maintenance activities) engineers are continuing to carry out work to upgrade critical infrastructure, including planned work to replace ageing metal gas pipes, where most of the work can be carried out safely in the street.

While working outside, our engineers will follow Government guidelines for social distancing as much as possible. There are also extra safety measures in place to keep everyone safe and ensure that the work is Covid 19 secure.

Engineers will only request entry to a customer’s property if it is absolutely necessary; in order to ensure their safety, to keep the gas supply flowing, or at a customer’s request. Customers can read more about our Covid Secure Promise here.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.