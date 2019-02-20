Firefighters called out after three vehicles crash in Thirsk Industrial Park

Firefighters were joined the emergency response after three cars were involved in a crash on an industrial estate in North Yorkshire.

Crews from Thirsk, Ripon and Boroughbridge and a local officer were called out to Thirsk Industrial Park at around 10.15pm on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a crash in Thirsk Industrial Park. Picture: Google

They helped ambulance crews by setting up lighting and carried out safety working at the scene.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said that casualties from the first two vehicles were already out, but two occupants in a third vehicle needed help.

All those injured were taken to hospital by ambulance, the spokesman added.

