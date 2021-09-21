Delays expected as roadworks start

Roadworks are set to start in West Tanfield.

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways teams will carry out the scheme from Monday, September 27, for five weeks between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

Mowbray Terrace will be closed during working hours with a signed diversion in place. The A6108 and Nosterfield Road will be controlled under traffic lights. Pedestrian access will be permitted.

“We appreciate that these works will cause a level of disruption for many but our staff will be on hand managing access to properties and businesses within the closure during working hours,” said local member Coun John Weighell OBE.

“Due to safety reasons there may be times when access is not possible and the road may be closed overnight.

“Drainage works are also weather dependent so we will provide updates if there are any changes to the schedule.

“We are asking the public for their cooperation while the works are being carried out. Please familiarise yourself with the diversion and leave extra time for your journey.”