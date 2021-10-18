Dales buses to continue through winter

But it was recently been announced that the Sunday service on Harrogate Bus Company route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge will continue running throughout the winter months as well, thanks to continued support from Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company.

“The summer timetable will, therefore, continue unchanged every day of the week all year round,” said a Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company spokesman. “The popular £1 single fare for young people on Sundays will also continue to be available on service 24.”

They added: “A direct bus service between Harrogate and Skipton was reintroduced on Saturdays earlier this year after an absence of several years, and has proved very popular.

“As a result, with support from Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company, DalesBus service 59 will also continue throughout the winter months, operated by the Harrogate Bus Company.

“It is hoped to be able to increase this service next year if funding is available from the government’s Bus Back Better strategy.”

Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company (D&BCIC) is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit social enterprise, which promotes public transport and manages much of the Sunday and Bank Holiday DalesBus network.